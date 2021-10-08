(Mexico) Jonathan Osorio hit the goal and Canada drew 1-1 in Mexico on Thursday night in the World Cup qualifiers.

The men’s national team has struggled in the past at the Azteca Stadium, but John Herdmann’s side have shown they can face one of CONCACAF’s strongest positions.

Canada will now face Jamaica in Kingston on Sunday before returning home to host Panama at BMO Field in Toronto on Wednesday.

In another match in this group, the Americans defeated Jamaica 2-0 while Honduras and Costa Rica tied 0-0.

PHOTO FERNANDO LLANO, Associated Press Jonathan Osorio celebrates his goal in the 42nd minuteNS Accurate.

After a level start to the match, Mexico took the lead in the 22nd minuteNS Accurate. Chucky Lozano spotted Jorge Sanchez behind the Canadian defense and the latter mastered the ball before beating Maxime Crepeau between his legs.

Osorio equalized the score at 42NS Minute, when he deceived the vigil of goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa after accepting a minute pass from Alphonso Davies. Osorio slipped the ball to the right of the Mexican goalkeeper to score his seventh goal for Canada.

Mexico (2-0-2) started the day on top of the final group of CONCACAF. Canada (1-0-3) finished second due to the goal difference. The Americans overtook both teams with their victory.

The Canadian men’s team started the game with a 4-20-8 record against Mexico since 1957. Canada was 1-12-7 against the Mexicans in the World Cup qualifiers and their only victory came in October 1976.

The two teams had passed the swords in July, during the semi-finals of the Gold Cup. Mexico needed a goal in the 99NS Minutes of play for a 2-1 victory.

The Canadians have yet to win at the Azteca Stadium (0-6-2). They had scored 16-0 in goals in their last four games there since July 1993.