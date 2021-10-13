17 films and 97 short films of the 40th International Film Festival

In addition to Everything went well And dog power The festival’s opening and closing, announced last month, marked the return of traditions, such as the Espace Court, and more than 25 animated films and school screenings.

In the official program, many feature films, including Quebec films, must be watched brain freezeWith Roy Dupuy and inhumane, featuring Samian.

Directed by Catherine Terrain audit, with Patrice Ropitel as Professor of Philosophy. the film France, directed by Bruno Dumont, starring Léa Seydoux as a television journalist.

In terms of short films, several local directors will be shown, including Danik Audet and Anne-Marie Caron Billy Potty, Helen Tyberg with Pressure cooker The Beatriz Mediavilla with Axioms.

The film will also focus on Valdorian singer Chantal Arcambault and her partner Michel-Olivier Gass, better known as Saratoga. The short film directed by Nadine Gomez This is a lovable type.

the film Gotl, by Alexa-Jeanne Dubé, filmed in part in the ghost town between Amos and Matagami, and will be presented during Espace Court.

Pierre Korzy occupies one of the main roles in the Alexa-Jeanne Dubé short film. (Archives) Photo: Emilie Mercier

The 40th edition also marks the return of the Sunday Brunch Conference. This year, under the banner of a tribute to our journalist friends, Martin Guerin will meet with Francine Grimaldi, Franco Nouveau, Pierre Terrain and Michel Colombi.

movie show gallery Underground It is organized with director Sophie Dupuy on Saturday afternoons free of charge.

Exhibitions are also organized to celebrate the event’s 40th anniversary, an exhibition of Gilles Carle’s work around the city of Roanne-Noranda and an exhibition of festival commemorative photos at the Pizzé Restaurant.

Thanks to recent government announcements, the Théâtre du Cuivre will open at 80% of its capacity, four times more than last year. Passports are not allowed, but individual tickets will go on sale on October 15. The festival will be held from October 30 to November 4 (A new window) .