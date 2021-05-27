200 million by the end of 2021 Africa needs 20 million doses of AstraZeneca now

(Brazzaville) The World Prevention Organization said on Thursday that Africa needs at least 20 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the next six weeks to deliver a second dose in time to all of those who received the first dose. Health (World Health Organization).

France Media

This would allow an 8 to 12 week period between two recommended doses to ensure 81% protection for a prolonged period of time from the vaccinated person, the WHO Africa office recalls in a press release.

Africa needs vaccines now. Any pause in our vaccination campaigns will result in the loss of lives and the loss of hope. DReturn Machidisu Moeti, Director of the World Health Organization in Africa.

“With supplies scarce, dose sharing is an urgent, essential and short-term solution to ensuring that Africans most at risk from the Coronavirus get the protection they desperately need,” the Defense Ministry said.Return Machidisu Moeti, Director of the World Health Organization in Africa.

In addition to this urgent need, “200 million additional doses of any vaccine” on the WHO’s list of emergency use “are required for the continent to immunize 10% of its population” by the end of 2021, as determined by the organization.

According to the World Health Organization, “28 million doses of various COVID-19 vaccines have been given in Africa, which is less than two doses for every 100 people” on the continent.

Globally, 1.5 billion doses of the vaccine have been given, according to the same source.

As of May 26, more than 4.7 million cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Africa, with nearly 130,000 deaths reported.

According to Dr.s Moeti, “The number of cases is increasing,” but “it is too early to say whether Africa is about to suffer a third wave.”