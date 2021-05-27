Quebec Katherine Reich breaks the glass ceiling in the NFL

Kelly Klein, appointed by the Denver Broncos in May as Director of Football Operations and Special Counsel to the General Manager, was until then the highest-ranking woman on one of the 32 teams on Goodell Circuit.

Catherine Reich, 32, joined the Eagles team in 2019 As a football operations coordinator and individuals player after making her mark in the Canadian League (CFL).

Trained with Montreal Alouettes in 2015, she became the team’s football management coordinator the following year. Then, in 2017, she was appointed Deputy General Manager, A. The first for women in this department.

In 2018, she followed former Alouettes CEO Jim Popp to Toronto and was it Director of Football Department for the Argonauts.

She accepted a new challenge in Spring 2019 as Director of Football Operations for the XFL List in Tampa Bay, led by former Aloyte coach Mark Tristman. A few months later, I jumped into the NFL with the Eagles.

In her new role, the 32-year-old Montreller will be involved in all areas of Eagles’ football operations, including professional and college recruitment, contract management, player and employee development, as well as football research.

Catherine Reich, a lawyer by profession, holds a law degree from the University of Sherbrooke and a master’s degree in taxation.