21 films in competition at the Baie-Comeau Cinoche مهرجان

The sanitary procedures in place, at the time of the resumption in March, in particular the permissibility of vaccination, will be respected says a press release from the festival.

I think the public response will be strong. Indeed, we feel it. The people are ready, excited and ready to welcome them and I have no doubt that the audience will be there says Veronique Morense, Acting Festival Director.

Veronique Morense, interim director of the Baie Como Senoche Festival. Photo: Radio Canada/Zoe Bellhumor

Ms. Morency adds that Cinoche passports of 5 or 10 tickets are still on sale at the Ciné-Center de Baie-Comeau and at Télé-Jeux Vidéo. It is also possible to purchase individual tickets as you say.

Invites moviegoers to Don’t wait too long for their tickets to be validated and make a quick decision . It will allow you to enjoy the festival better, to be more prepared and calm in case there are many festival-goers who show up at our doors during presentations. Ms. Morency notes.

Feature Film BelfastDirected by British director Kenneth Branagh, which won the Audience Award at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) last September, it will be one of twenty or so films screened at the 33rd.And the Film Festival in Baie Como.

A scene from the movie “Belfast” (archive). Photo: Courtesy of TIFF

Movie-goers can see too Except Standards By Eric Toledano and Olivier Nacache, starring Vincent Cassel and Reza Kateb. This social drama follows the lives of two characters who help children with autism and their families.

our, Quebec drama by Jean Leblanc and Judith Baribeau, will also be part of the programme. Viewers will delve into the story of 13-year-old Magali, who has become the target of controversy in the small Ste-Adeline community.

Back after the break

This year, the Cinoche de Baie-Comeau Festival has been called Back after the break which indicates that the pandemic has stopped.

Postponing this edition was out of the question for us. We were ready to go until spring and even this summer, it was really in our choices says Veronique Morency.

To know that the Cinoche Festival could return this year was Much less weight on the shoulders Mrs. Morency. I’m really happy, I’m feverish. I can’t wait to see the movies, and I can’t wait to meet the festival goers. I look forward to welcoming our guests And retains the temporary director of the festival.

The September 31st Film Festival will be held at the same time as the Cinoche Festival.

With information from Zoé Bellehumeur