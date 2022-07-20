3 Best Affordable Language Learning Platforms

There are a few different ways to learn a new language. You can go to night school, take classes at a community centre, or even try to teach yourself.

However, all of these methods have their drawbacks- expensive rates, inconvenient class times, and the difficulty of teaching yourself, respectively.

But what if you could find an online platform that offered affordable rates, flexible class times, and was taught by experienced professionals?

Lucky for you, there are three such platforms! In this blog post we will explore the best three platforms to learn a new language online.

Best 3 platforms to learn a new language online

AmazingTalker | Languages and learning made fun. Made for you

AmazingTalker is a great platform for those looking to learn a new language online. They offer courses in all languages, taught by experienced professionals.

Best of all, their rates are very affordable- course prices start at just $15/hour! In addition, they offer flexible class times to accommodate your schedule.

Advantages:

Affordable rates flexible class times experienced professionals Trial lesson available Tutors Near Me Available

Customer Review Collected from Trustpilot:

Roxanna Cheung said, I started using Amazingtalker when we planned our move from HK to the UK.

It is a platform with a wide variety of choices and different backgrounds of teachers that provide different insights for us in different teaching styles.

The trial lesson option is especially important for me to look for the right teacher as an intermediate learner as well as for my mother as a beginner.This is the most interesting platform in learning English for us. Hire the best English teachers online from AmazingTalker.

Duolingo| The free, fun, and effective way to learn a language!

Duolingo is a popular language learning platform that offers courses in over 30 different languages. Duolingo is free to use, making it a great option for those on a budget.

In addition, they offer flexible class times to accommodate your schedule. However, one downside of Duolingo is that their courses are taught by software, rather than by actual people. This can make the learning process more difficult and less enjoyable.

Customer Review Collected from Trustpilot:

Janet Colder said,

I love Duolongo. After 9 days I am really enjoying learning Spanish with them. This site is addictive, user friendly and I am hooked. Alongside this I have tried Busuu and got really bored. So it’s Duolingo para mi.

Babbel | More ways to explore, more ways to learn

Babbel is another great option for those looking to learn a new language online. They offer courses in over 14 different languages, taught by experienced professionals.

Best of all, their rates are very affordable- course prices start at just $12/month! In addition, they offer flexible class times to accommodate your schedule.

Pros: Affordable rates, flexible class times, experienced professionals

Cons: Limited number of languages offered

Customer Review Collected from Trustpilot:

Dee Dee Niedzwiecki said,

I know some Spanish… more like Spanglish. My words are limited and my grammar is horrible. This has been really beneficial for me to remember things I learned many years ago and forgot. It’s not just been a refresher but I’m expanding my vocabulary.

It’s only been about 10 days but I’m really liking it.

Answer:

How language Learning Can Change your life

It can be a daunting task picking up a new language, whether you’re starting from scratch or trying to improve your skills. However, the satisfaction that comes with communicating fluently in another tongue is enough of a reason to learn a second (or third, fourth…) language. What’s more, studies show that learning a new language can actually change your life in several different ways. Here are four ways how:

1. You’ll Become More Cultural Aware

With nearly 7,000 different languages spoken around the world, it’s impossible to know everything about every culture. However, by making the effort to learn even one new language, you’ll immediately become more informed about their country’s cultures.

2. It can improve your career prospects

If you’re looking to advance in your career or get a better job, knowing more than one language can be a big help. Many employers now value employees who are bilingual or multilingual, as they can communicate with more customers or clients. Knowing another language can also make you more marketable in today’s global economy.

3. It can help you meet new people and make friends.

Conclusion:

So there you have it- three great platforms to learn a new language online! All of them offer affordable rates and flexible class times. So what are you waiting for? Start learning today!