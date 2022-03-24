49 athletes named to the Canadian Paralympic Team Beijing 2022

Canada You will compete in five winter sports as part of the competition programme Beijingnamely ice hockey (17 athletes), semi-northern skiing, including biathlon and cross-country skiing (12), semi-alpine skiing (11), wheelchair curling (5) and figure skating (4).

A team of 49 coaches and support staff will work alongside the athletes in Beijing.

“It is a real honor for me to support every member of this team,” says Josh DweckChef de Mission of the Canadian Paralympic Team Beijing 2022. “The past few years have been marked by many challenges and uncertainties, and while everyone’s journey to the Games has been unique, these 49 people come this far and deserve their place on the team. Exceptional athletes will, through their performances and stories, strengthen, motivate and unite Canadians from coast to coast to coast, while showing them the joy and resilience of the human spirit and the life-changing power of sport.I wish all the athletes all the best in Beijing, where nine days of intense competition will take place. »

“Congratulations to the 49 athletes who secured their place on the Canadian Paralympic Team, and a huge thank you to everyone who has supported them throughout their journey,” he added. Carolina WisniewskaDeputy Chief of Mission of Team Beijing for the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Games. These games will feature great performances. I know this team will represent the country with pride, and I can’t wait to see them compete and cheer with all Canadians! »

About the Canadian team Beijing 2022:

The team includes 30 Paralympic athletes who competed in the 2018 PyeongChang Games. A group of 19 athletes will participate in the Paralympics.

Two athletes compete in the Sixth Winter Paralympics (2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022): Billy Bridges and Brian McIver. Bridges has three medals to his name as a member of the Canadian Paralympic ice hockey team, while McKeever is Canada's winter Paralympics decorated most with 17 Paralympic medals, including 13 gold.

Next on the list is Para ice hockey player Greg Westlake who will participate in the fifth Winter Paralympic Games, while three athletes are preparing for the fourth: Mark Arends (semi-northern skiing), Adam Dixon (para ice hockey) and Ina Forest (Curling in a wheelchair).

The Canadian Paralympic Team also includes 25 Paralympic medalists, including 19 multiple medalists.

Brian McIver leads the Canadian team by winning 17 medals in the Paralympic Games. He is followed by his fellow semi-northern skier Mark Arends who collected eight. In semi-alpine skiing, Mac Marco (five medals) and Molly Jepsen (four medals) occupies the first places of the coronation table. Ina Forest (curling in a wheelchair), Billy Bridges (para ice hockey), Greg Westlake (para ice hockey), Colin Cameron (Para-northern skiing) and Natalie Wilkie (Ski Nordic semi) each has three.

At the age of 19, Logan Leach is the youngest member of the team. The alpine skier will take part in his first game in Beijing. Wheelchair curler Denis Thessin, who has already twice participated in the Paralympics, is 60 years old and is the oldest member of the team.

Nine provinces and territories are represented on the team, based on the athletes' home cities: Ontario (21 athletes), Quebec (8), British Columbia (8), Alberta (5), Saskatchewan (2), Prince Edward Island (2), Manitoba (1), Newfoundland and Labrador (1) and Yukon (1).

Canadian training consists of four guides: Russell Kennedy and Graham Nishikawa (guides for Brian McIver), Julian Small (Guide to Logan Leach) and Tristan Rodgers (Guide to Mac Marco).

Liam Hickey (para ice hockey) is also a summer Paralympic player, having represented Canada in wheelchair basketball at Rio 2016. Beijing will be his second Winter Games.

Double Paralympic Steve Arsino, who retired after Pyeongchang 2018, will return to the games, but this time he will be behind the bench where he will serve as an assistant coach for the ice hockey team. Two other members of the support team previously participated in the Paralympic Games. This is the captain of the alpine ski team Helat died (2006, 2010, 2014) and Ski instructor Para Nordic Robin McIver who was mentor to his brother Brian in 2002, 2006 and 2010.

A few days before the games, an updated version of the campaign we are here CPC is also shown. It was originally released last summer for games TokyoThe We Are Here campaign highlights the stellar aura of Canadian Paralympians, through their abilities as the world’s best athletes on the field, but also through their remarkable off-court history, the new edition Winter Athletes features Tyler McGregor (ice hockey) and Frédérique Turgeon (alpine skiing).

Fans across the country will have the opportunity to follow the Games live and support 49 Canadian athletes as they live their dreams of representing Canada at the Winter Paralympics. A comprehensive coverage plan from the Canadian Paralympic Media Association, including broadcast partners CBC/Radio-Canada, AMI, Sportsnet and Amazon Prime Video, as well as digital partners Twitter, Facebook and MXZN, will allow Canadians to catch up on every minute of the event and catch up on what they missed, Paralympic.ca will be an information hub for the latest news about the Canadian Paralympic Team. The full broadcast schedule and information on how to access it will be announced before the games begin.

