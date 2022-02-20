8 Best Free Fire Alternatives You Can Download on Android

Expand your gaming inventory and immerse yourself in the action and adventure with this amazing list of the 8 best alternatives to Free Fire for Android.

Among the many Battle Royale games released, Garena Free Fire has been one of the most popular in recent years, or commonly referred to as Free Fire.

This game pits players against each other in an open world where you can find very useful weapons and accessories to survive the fierce battle. Players will be able to build their own map for PvP, which gives the game a unique dynamic.

However, there are many other titles that have similar dynamics to Free Fire but with their own characteristics. And this type of video game has managed to gain a lot of demand, as they are the best options to spend free time with your friends or players from all over the world and show your skills and teamwork.

As mentioned above, since this type of game is very popular, there have been many versions. Therefore, we made it our mission to collect games similar to Free Fire that are available for Android devices.

Top 8 Alternatives to Free Fire for Android

creative destruction

Mech Super Heroes

Omega Legends

survival rules

royal defender

Unknown Pixel Battleground

Call of Duty: Mobile

brawl stars

We have no more time to waste, we bring you the list of the 8 best Free Fire alternatives to download on Android.

creative destruction

It is one of the best games which is very similar to Free Fire, with high quality in animation and artistic representation. Players will fall from a plane using parachutes onto an open map that includes up to 13 points of interest.

You will have to choose wisely where you will land in order to equip yourself with weapons and artifacts that will help you on the battlefield. In addition, you can build or demolish structures as you wish which will be useful to you in the confrontation.

Mech Super Heroes

Enter the futuristic world of Wang in a battle filled with weapons and technology. It’s a game where avatars move through a futuristic city and compete against other players on foot or on a rocket wheel.

Whether it’s mecha vs mecha, man vs man or mecha vs human, everything is possible in Free Fire-like Battle Royal which brings the best manga style setting by transporting you through landscapes with Japanese style animation.

Omega Legends

This delivery is adaptable to the gameplay of each user, with a variety of characters with unique abilities that you cannot miss.

If you are one of those who navigate the battlefield stealthily, defensively, precise attacks, or jump straight into the attack, choose the character who has the power to improve your gameplay. Prove that you are the best in survival mode or covert ops mode with Omega Legends.

survival rules

Rules Of Survival is one of the best alternatives to Free Fire, it shares the same features of survival game mode in co-op and single player mode.

In this game, you will be able to explore a large scenario of 8 x 8 km which allows interaction between 300 players at the same time and only one player will survive. Collect weapons and move on foot or by mountain bike. Survive and prove that you are the best.

royal defender

A world dominated by intense battle with blocky characters in the best pixel style. Immerse yourself in the PvP shooting challenge on a pixelated background where you will find weapons everywhere, some bigger and more powerful than others, so explore every corner and arm yourself with everything you can to survive the confrontation.

Unknown Pixel Battleground

This is another themed game for blocky characters that you will fight on a giant map in a fantastic shooter game.

The game has great graphics which can be tuned for slower devices so you are not at a disadvantage. It contains more than 30 types of weapons that you will find scattered all over the map, but you need to be careful not to leave the ever-shrinking safe zone. A game with simple and intuitive controls.

Call of Duty: Mobile

The popular console game is now available for Android devices. All the action and adrenaline of Call of Duty games, characters, weapons, outfits, stages and more are collected in Call of Duty: Mobile.

One of its most notable features is that it has high definition graphics that will make you feel like you are on the console. While playing, talk to your friends and teammates in writing or orally.

brawl stars

A game that is not only limited to confrontation between players, but has different modes for you to play solo or duo. One of the most striking is Ball Brawl where you and your team have to score two goals against the opposing team, but be careful because there are no red cards here.

Moreover, you will be able to pick up gems, play in survival mode, theft, star house, and much more, which makes it one of the best Free Fire alternatives that you can download on Android.

Now that you have this list of games, explore the different options that you can find in Battle Royale games and which one best suits your playing style.

