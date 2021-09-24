A book that aims to prove the existence of God through scientific evidence

In their book “God, Science, Evidence,” due out in bookstores on October 13, Michel-Yves Bollory and Olivier Bonassis seek to highlight the existence of God by relying on science.

“Here are the modern proofs of the revealed existence of God,” announces the back cover of this famous scientific book he published Guy Tridaniel Editions. If it is clear that the question of the existence of a Creator God puts science and faith in confrontation, the authors, thanks to the fruit of their labor, intend to prove the opposite.

Unbeliever until the age of twenty, Olivier Bonacis, one of the authors, discovered in his astonishment in his youth that there are very rational reasons to believe in the existence of God. A discovery that surprises him very much because until then he had portrayed Christians as irrational people. In the course of his search, the man, who has finally met the Lord, can only accept that rationality is not where he thought it was.

But in 2013 it really all began, when his daughter’s philosophy teacher invited him to talk about the reasons that led her to believe in God. Then the Polytechnic is a YouTube video show where he meets with great success and now has more than 1.5 million views. After this video, engineer Michel-Yves Bolloré called him to suggest that they work together on a book.

A huge project that was the fruit of a long research work over three years and brought together many scientists and specialists.“This surprise that I had at the age of twenty, I found it interesting to share,” said Olivier Bonacez.

The book is divided into two parts, the first looking at evidence related to science. “The last hundred helps us a lot” captivates the author who reminds us that if there are always reasons to believe in God whether it is the beauty of the universe, or its grandeur, or its order, or even its harmony, “the science of several reasons has taught us. Centuries from Copernicus to Freud tried to prove the opposite.”

“Finally when we reached the twentieth century, a whole host of discoveries (relativity, thermodynamics, the Big Bang, cosmology, quantum mechanics, biology…) raised the question of God in a powerful way.” “Because all these discoveries end with one thing: that the universe had a beginning, and if there was a beginning then there was also a cause. So the most logical thesis is that the intelligent mind is behind it all.”

In addition to these scientific proofs, the book explores “non-scientific proofs” such as the existence of the Messiah, prophecies, miracles, and the permanence of the Jewish people…all of which, according to the authors, break down the physical framework. , which since then is no longer compatible with reality.

A thesis also supported by Robert Wilson, the 1978 Nobel Prize winner in Physics who signed the book’s foreword. The scientist, who is not himself a believer, asserts that “although the hypothesis that the Supreme Spirit is the origin of the creation of the universe does not seem sufficient to him, he accepts its coherence.”

So that the ambition of this 500-page book is not to talk about faith, as Olivier Bonassis reminds us, who specifies that above all about defining “the scientific thesis that best adheres to reality,” it undoubtedly proves to be an excellent tool for evangelism!

Expected in bookstores on October 13, it will in any case be an occasion to invite reflection and discussion.

Camille Westphal Perrier





