Statement on the recent wave of online harassment targeting journalists

Ottawa, ON, The September 23, 2021 /CNW/ – At CBC/Radio-Canada, we express our support for all journalists who experience online harassment or other more serious forms of abuse because of their work.

It should be clear to all Canadians that such harassment constitutes unacceptable behaviour, especially when it is public figures who incite journalists to the harassment.

Journalists do essential work of informing the public and the vitality of democracy. Criticism is part of the job. But online harassment, especially when there is an incentive to attack someone for the sole reason that they are doing their job, threatens people’s safety. The targeting of the most vehement accusations against women and journalists who are subjected to racism clearly demonstrates the full extent of the gravity.

We work with other media from Canada To support our journalists, and to promote healthy public debate. Next week, with public broadcasters around the world, we will announce our commitment to tackle this issue together. And we will continue to put pressure on social media platforms, which must act faster to remove hate posts.

We all have a responsibility to speak out against hate online.

About CBC / Radio Canada

