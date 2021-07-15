With his own beehive, young Ruan won the Junior Life Science “Innovation” Cup

Paul Michel invented a system that monitors the humidity and temperature inside the hive and warns the owner via SMS if a problem occurs. Bees have better protection and improved living conditions.

I am a beekeeper with my parents since I was 10 years old. He found that some winter swarms could not survive. It gave me the idea of ​​a system that would allow them to monitor their health using different parameters.

Thus Beelinked was born, An application that allows beekeepers from home to monitor temperature and humidity Within the cell, two parameters must remain constant. However, the ability to follow these indicators is especially important in winter, when a hive cannot be opened at the risk of damaging the swarm due to hypothermia.

This system is equipped with a solar panel Because beehives are rarely close to a source of electricity this allows the system to be autonomous.



With Beelinked, beekeepers can monitor the temperature and humidity in the hive from a distance

To fight the cold chills of bees that warm them but require them to waste energy. However, they must have sufficient reserves. So if we notice that the temperature is dropping, we can feed.

This application also makes it possible to restrict trips to the apiary for beekeepers who have Environmental and Economic Impact.

Modified cell to reduce handling

This application is paired with another system that allows Simplify cell handling with the drawer system. This allows tools to be changed from the inside without disturbing the swarm.



With this tray system, beekeepers can change tools without disturbing the swarm

New standards being tested

Paul is developing his app with new weight and sound sensors.

Weight, in particular, tells us how much honey to collect. But it also gives us indications of the swarm. If the weight drops, then the swarm has a problem. For sound, bees emit frequencies of 300 Hz. After 600 Hz, this means that they “cry”, either to gather forces (splitting the population of the hive in two), or because they panic because the queen is dead.

These new sensors will make it possible to obtain a complete diagnosis of the state of the cell without disturbing the swarm.. Paul Michel hopes to be able to finish this project before next October, and eventually file a patent.

Fantastic program for this 19-year-old student, who after his class at BCPST Preschool at Lycée Corneille in Rouen, will join AgroParisTech, an engineering school specializing in the life sciences at the beginning of the next academic year.