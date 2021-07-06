A collapsed building in Florida: the body of a Canadian found under the rubble

The body of a Canadian woman has been found under the rubble of a collapsed building in Surfside, Florida.

Global Affairs Canada confirmed in a brief statement that “the remains of a Canadian citizen have been found at the site.”

In addition, three other Canadians are still missing since the tragedy. The federal ministry said three different Canadian families were affected by the collapse.

Global Affairs Canada added that “consular officials in Miami provide direct support to the family of the deceased Canadian citizen and the families of the missing and are in contact with local authorities to collect additional information,” noting that Canadians who will need emergency consular assistance in Florida, you can contact the Consulate General of Canada in Miami at 1-880-844-6519 or via [email protected]

According to the latest report provided by Miami-Dade Mayor Daniela Levine Cava, at least 32 bodies have been removed from the debris of the apartment building, including 26 identifiable bodies. At least 113 people were still missing on Tuesday.

The collapse of the apartment building, which occurred at midnight on June 24, shook the United States in recent days, especially since the search for survivors turned out to be practically in vain.

Local authorities who demolished the rest of the building on Sunday said there was hardly any hope of finding people alive.

More details to come…