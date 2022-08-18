A great start to the first day of the festival

The organization of the International Hot Air Balloon is more than satisfied with the early days of the festival, which was held in favorable conditions for this type of event. Another busy weekend is expected as the pre-sale of tickets is going well.

French Canada He was able to speak with Eric Boivin, the event’s general manager, on Tuesday morning.

“I think this is one of the biggest departures in our history. We had a big traffic jam over the first weekend, especially on a Sunday with Charlotte Cardin in attendance. The flow of entries was fairly steady. I also noticed that visitors were very happy to reconnect with the festival after two years of epidemic ”, confirms the grand president of the festival.

The latter says it has received many positive comments on the changes made to the site, including the new orientation of the scene.

“A lot of people tell us they appreciate this mod, as it gives them more of the impression that they are in a theater. Our new services, including the stands, have also been put to good use. Corporate bins were full all weekend.

Recovery

In general, Eric Boivin notes the interest of festival-goers with other attractions that have been added as part of this 39th edition that will run until Sunday.

“People seem to have really appreciated our various facilities in the Gourmet District. The two secondary stages with up-and-coming artists have worked well so far, as has the kids’ animation activities with our Piko mascot,” he explains.

Temperatures

The beginning of the festivities was also marked by good weather conditions that allowed for many symbolic activities to take place, including traditional morning and evening excursions, as well as magical nights that were in the program on August 13 and 14.

“The weather has blessed us a lot so far. It is a great gift after the pandemic and all the difficulties related to recovery in the field of events. We are very happy about that,” the General Manager rejoices.

The beautiful weather on Saturday and Sunday was also beneficial for the two high yoga sessions that took place in the morning, between 6:15 and 7:15 AM.

“This activity brought the participants together, but it was not enough for our taste. This is a proposal that we like very much, so we will continue to work on it so that it can attract as many people as possible,” says Mr. Boivin.

Programming

Over the past week, the festival team has had to make a major change to its programming, with rapper Ludacris canceling his attendance. The star was scheduled to perform on Friday, following KNLO, FouKi and Koriass, but is forced to stay on the set of the movie he’s a part of, due to the delay caused by COVID-19.

The organization had to act quickly to find a replacement artist. This is rapper Tori Lenz, also known on the international scene.

“We were relatively fortunate, as we were able to provide a somewhat equivalent solution to attract the audience. With two weeks’ notice it is not always easy to find an artist available and ready to perform. This was the case for Tori Lenz”, says Eric Boivin.

As for the second part of the festival, the organization expects large crowds, specifically on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

“During the week it is always a little more difficult because not everyone is on vacation. However, I think we will have a good weekend. Sales are doing well,” concluded the event general manager.