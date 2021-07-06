A new video reveals the design and confirms the 120Hz screen شاشة

A new concept video for the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max reveals their design from every angle. It also confirms the presence of a 120Hz OLED screen and an A15 processor embossed at 5nm which promises performance gains.

This is not the first time that iPhone 13 Pro design Spill on the cloth. While waiting for its official presentation that is supposed to arrive in a few months, Apple’s upcoming 5G smartphone is already at the center of much speculation. in may, A batch of high-resolution images revealed a smaller notch, thinner image module and less fingerprint-sensitive chipset.

iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max concept in dark red – Credit: ConceptsiPhone / YouTube

iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, the two high-end models of the upcoming flagship, appeared once again in a concept video posted on Youtube From the “ConceptsiPhone” series that specializes in iPhone concepts. The video shows the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max from all angles.

iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max will host a 120Hz display, A15 chip, and 1TB of storage

The power button of the iPhone 13 Pro located on the right edge of the smartphone will be equipped with Connection ID. According to Ming Chi Kuo, Apple reportedly plans to bring back Touch ID under the screen in 2022 for the iPhone 14. Indeed, the Covid-19 pandemic and especially the mandatory wearing of a protective mask has emphasized the need for Fingerprint Reader On smartphones in addition to facial recognition.

Additionally, the iPhone 13 Pro video also confirms the Face ID. There is a selfie camera in The slit that is actually smaller. You also remember that the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max will be equipped withLTPO OLED 120Hz screen will be provided by Samsung Only for the best two models. The 5G smartphone will be powered by A15 processor cored at 5nm and manufactured by TSMC. Actually, The future A15 chip will not be engraved at 3nm. Some leaks suggested this a few months ago. The processor will not be revolutionary, but it will still offer significant performance gains. The maximum doubling is also expected to double and increase to 1 TB. This will be a first for an iPhone, but this has not been confirmed in the video.

Finally, the concept video reveals one of the new colors expected for the iPhone 13, Dark red. In terms of prices, iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999. from his side, iPhone 13 Pro Max will start at $1,099. As a reminder, Apple’s next flagship is expected to be presented in mid-September. However, the Cupertino company has yet to announce an exact date.

Source : phoneArena