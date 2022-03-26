A story of cyberbullying and resilience

Ghislaine Reza in spite of himself was at the center of the first viral phenomenon of the internet age. In 2003, a Trois-Rivieres teenager filmed himself playing a Jedi, performing active fighting moves with a stick. The video was later posted to the web and he inherited the Star Wars Kid title. The footage has been viewed more than a billion times. Director Mathieu Fournier dedicated a documentary about the storm that was taking place in the life of this boy. Talking about it, accompanied by the protagonist, on a microphone Every morning.
Ghyslain Raza immediately makes it clear that he would not have been involved in the documentary if it had been reduced to a simple autobiography. Reflection should be an important component of the film. He explains how he was able to regain control of his life after being harassed and harassed.
” She is a character that was created away from me. I often say I’m not a Star Wars kid. I’m Ghislaine. »
Young people were interviewed in the context of the documentary. Mathieu Fournier says he is amazed at their great sensitivity to Ghislaine Raza’s story.
” The use of a word like “approval” among young people in the third grade of secondary school today surprised me. There is still a portion of the education that has been done well. I tell myself that there is a little light in all of this. »
documentary In the shadow of Star Wars Kid It will be broadcast on March 30 at 8 pm on Télé-Québec.
“Total creator. Evil zombie fan. Food evangelist. Alcohol practitioner. Web aficionado. Passionate beer advocate.”