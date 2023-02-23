Papers, essays, and presentations are just a few file types stored on students’ computers. These documents are vital not only for course assignments but also to provide evidence of a student’s hard work over their academic journey. Therefore, storing them online is important in case your laptop gets malware or crashes.

But what if you didn’t transfer your files to online storage and your PC unexpectedly shut down? In such a scenario, attempting to retrieve any data possible from the damaged computer would be essential. Fortunately, there are a few ways to do it without having to become a tech-savvy person. Continue reading to learn more about them.

3 Easy Steps to Get Files off From a Broken Laptop

Although this situation can be pretty tricky, you are not alone. Learn how to recover data from a broken laptop in three easy steps below.

Step 1. Remove the Hard Disk Drive From the Broken Laptop

If your laptop crashes, the first thing you should do is remove the hard drive from the broken laptop. By doing so, you will prevent any further damage to the computer. Plus, it allows you to salvage data from the hard drive that may not be available on other sources.

To do it right, first, remove the battery from the laptop. Then, open the case of a desktop computer. Here, you’ll see a dedicated flap on the side of the case that covers the space where the hard drive is located.

Remove a few screws to open it. Disconnect the cables that connect the laptop hard drive to the motherboard, and then carefully remove the hard drive. Make sure to keep the wires and screws in a safe place, as you will need them later.

Step 2. Connect the Hard Disk Drive to the New Computer

You need to connect the hard disk to the new computer now that you have it. There are several ways to do this:

In the first case, you can use a USB hard drive enclosure, which is a physical case that houses and powers a hard drive and allows it to connect to a computer. It can be purchased separately. With an external drive enclosure, you just insert the hard drive into the enclosure and connect it to your computer.

Another option is to use a USB hard drive adapter, a device that connects an unenclosed hard drive to the computer via USB. This adapter not only provides a simple way to access the data stored on an old hard drive but also allows users to quickly and easily install a new hard drive without having to disassemble the computer.

If the new computer is a desktop, you may attach the old drive as a secondary internal drive, just like the one that came with it. By doing this, you will be able to access all the files from the old computer and save them onto the new desktop. This will not only save time and effort but also ensure that you don’t lose important files from your old computer.

Once you’ve connected the old drive to the new computer in either of the methods described above, you can access all of the old data on the disk and start the recovery stage.

Step 3. Recover Data From the Broken Laptop’s Hard Drive

We hope you were successful in the previous two steps and are now able to access your old files. You can find the files you need at this stage and manually copy them to the new PC. This method can be tedious and time-consuming, but it is the most reliable way to ensure you have all the files you need in their original format.

Alternatively, you can use tools for automatic data recovery. Automated data recovery tools can be a great way to save time when dealing with large volumes of files. They allow you to quickly and efficiently find and transfer your data without manually searching for each one. However, they are less reliable than manual data recovery, and they can sometimes miss important files or corrupt them in the process.

What are my other options if my laptop suddenly stops working and I have a deadline to meet?

Different situations can happen in life. You will not always have the time or ability to repair your laptop or retrieve files from it. However, as a student, you often have important deadlines to meet, and coming up with an excuse is not an option. In these cases, it is essential to have a backup plan.

Bottom Line

In this article, we have attempted to provide you with different information about retrieving files from a broken laptop. By following the steps outlined, any student should be able to access their data with relative ease. We hope this post will be a useful reference for you in your lost data recovery journey.