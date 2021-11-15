The future of Titan was soon determined at Bathurst

The discussion will take place in camera.
Few details have leaked so far. So Titan fans will have to wait to find out more.
Club president Serge Tyrault, who joined at the start of the day, said he could not comment at the moment. But it defines it
This is an advertisement we are eagerly waiting for.
We’ve been working on this for a long time, he adds. A press conference is scheduled for Tuesday morning.
It’s a good thing for the area.
Titan’s future has been the subject of speculation for several years. There is concern about low spectator numbers (before the pandemic), despite the team’s success after winning the Anniversary Cup in 2018.
The group of owners – who bought the dealership from Léo-Guy Morrissette in 2013 – decreased from 28 to 12 in October 2020.
And this summer, president Serge Tyrault told L’Acadie Nouvelle that the concession was given until December to determine the future of Titan at Bathurst.
We do not know what obligations the city would have committed to its owners. in the Quebec Junior Hockey League (LHJMQ), many teams have different forms of partnerships with their team; or by owning shares or managing supervision rights.
