Canada’s Got Talent | The fate of Janick Fournier is in the hands of the public

Singer Jeannique Fournier once again gave an amazing performance in the semi-finals Canada Got Talent Tuesday night, but was not kept up by the show’s judges. It is the viewers who will decide her fate because she can be voted for free on Citytv until 10 pm today.

Janic Fournier performed never enoughSong from the movie greatest showman. She was wearing a gorgeous red dress, and the judges were astonished by the strength of her voice. “You should have a series of accommodation offers in Las Vegas,” Jason Priestley told him.

The Saguenéenne singer, in early April, earned a Golden Buzzer by singing I give up by Celine Dion, allowing her to go straight to the semi-finals of Canada Got Talent.

Her voice reverberated all the way to the National Assembly where she received, in addition to being congratulated by Prime Minister François Legault, a medal from the National Assembly. It was Minister André Laforest in charge of the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region who introduced it to her, during a concert by the singer, at the end of April.

Grand Final Canada Got Talent It will be held on Tuesday, May 17th on Citytv at 8pm.