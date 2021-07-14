A teenager finds a unique sports card “in the six numbers” in Saguenay

A teenager discovered, Sunday, in a parcel purchased in the Chicoutimi district, in Saguenay, a unique collectible card worth a small fortune.

At the age of fifteen, Jean-Nicolas Gagnon practically won the grand prize. The teenager got his hands on the world’s most coveted Formula 1 card.

However, he basically went to the TW Collectibles store to buy a computer mat and decided to add a bundle of F1 cards to purchase it.

He was surprised to find a unique copy of Lewis Hamilton’s signed card.

“The package cost him less than $100, and then he came out with a card that easily equals six figures,” says Rafael Viollet, store manager.

“There are people all over the world who spend thousands and thousands of dollars to be lucky enough to get a card like this,” wonders the young man.

The teenager can consider himself really lucky, as this is the first year such cards have been issued for F1.

“In other sports there’s a player for one, but there are similarities, there’s always. While in Formula 1, it’s a product that was introduced this year, so ‘Major title’ is unheard of from Lewis Hamilton. So I think the value of this card is still Underestimated,” explains the store manager.

The card is placed in a safe place in the bank. The young man has reportedly already received offers to purchase this unique card.

“The card, I will sell it, already refers to Jean-Nicolas. With the money, I will put a good part of it in the bank for my future.”

