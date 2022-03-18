A thousand Chechen volunteers are on their way to Ukraine

(Moscow) The leader of the Russian Republic of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov confirmed, Thursday, that “a thousand” Chechen volunteers are on their way to fight in Ukraine, three weeks after the start of the Moscow offensive.

Mr. Kadyrov said in his Telegram account that one of his relatives, Apti Alaeddinov, was “at the head of a thousand volunteers from the Chechen Republic” who were “on their way to participate in the special operation for disarmament and disarmament in Ukraine”.

The Chechen leader, who rules his Caucasus republic with an iron fist, confirmed on Monday that he is in Ukraine, along with Moscow’s forces at a captured airport near Kyiv.

This information cannot be independently verified and Ukrainian officials have been questioned.

Ramzan Kadyrov, who has been criticized by international NGOs for the massive human rights violations taking place in Chechnya, is a loyal supporter of Vladimir Putin and has a militia under his orders.

At the beginning of the Russian offensive, pictures spread on social media showing a square in Grozny, the capital of Chechnya, filled with soldiers who say they are ready to leave for Ukraine at any time.

Forces under Mr. Kadyrov’s control are accused of numerous abuses in Chechnya.