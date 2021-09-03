ABBA is back with their first album in 40 years and 3D parties

We made a new album Bjorn Olpheus, 76, and Benny Anderson, 74, said at a YouTube live event where audiences were able to hear the new song. I still believe in you.

This album is titled a trip, which also includes the title don’t shut me downIt will be released on November 5th. ABBA, which broke up in 1982, hasn’t released an album since then visitors, in 1981.

We took a break in the spring of 1982 and decided it was time to finish it The group said in a statement.

digital avatars on stage

ABBA will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27, 2022. To create the holograms that will be shown on the stage, Frida Lyngstad, Agentha Waltzkog, Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Anderson, in their 70s, were photographed for five weeks, equipped with sensors, performing their songs.

It was Industrial Light & Magic, the special effects company of George Lucas, that worked to create these holograms. The look of these digital avatars is similar to that of ABBA members 40 years ago.

This is the weirdest and coolest concert you could ever dream of group added.

Comprised of 22 songs performed over an hour and a half, this show will take place in a 3,000-seat theater specially designed for the occasion in East London.

Tickets will go on sale on Sunday for those who purchased the album in pre-sale, and on Monday for others.