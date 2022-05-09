Actress Gisele Dufour dies

Actress Gisele Dufour is no more.

Ms. Dufour, who was at one point in all of the series, died Friday, May 6, at the age of 91 at Maison St-Raphaël, located in the Outremont neighborhood of Montreal.

She died of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma type B to the bone marrow causing severe anemia.

The actress, known for her roles as Gitanni Dumbos in “Earthly Heaven” and Gabe in “Lancy Street”, among others, was hospitalized last December for anemia, but as of February her condition began. Her only son, Michel Dufour, told QMI, on Monday, that her health had deteriorated over the past five years.

Over the course of her career, the actress has played about fifteen series, including about ten between 1960 and 1990.

Among others, she played Gilbert Doyon in “Files d’Ève” where she shared the screen with Andrée Lachapelle and Monique Lepage, Laura Dumas in “Rue des gables”, Irène Lemay in “La Petite Patrie” and Jeanne de Montmorency in “You must do.” But it was his interpretation of Marie Helen Pinson’s very distinct in “Les Moineau et les Pinsons,” a television series that aired from 1982 to 1985 on TVA, that made him known.

Giselle Dufour also camped, in the theater, the roles of Betty and Lucy in “The Threepence Opera” in 1961 and 1962, as well as Perrett in the play “8 Women”, from 1963 to 1964.