Adele unveils Easy on Me, her new song revived by Xavier Dolan

The new song will be featured on the popular British singer’s upcoming album, which will be released on November 19.

Worthy 30The new composition marks a turbulent year in the life of the 33-year-old artist, who divorced her longtime husband in 2019, at the age of 30.

lyric easy for me And Xavier Dolan’s photos clearly evoke that separation. In the music video, the singer is seen happily leaving his dilapidated house, apparently sold. She drives away when the old bulkheads slip out of the car windows.

The start of the YouTube gadget. Skip the widget? The end of the YouTube gadget. Back to the beginning of the widget?

As of Friday morning, barely 12 hours after its release, the music video had been viewed more than 21 million times on YouTube.

This is a second collaboration between the singer and the Quebec director. He filmed the music video for Hello In 2015, which was also a huge popular hit. The director of photography at the time, Andre Turpin, also came back for him easy for me.

The shooting occurred in Sutton, in Eastern Townships, in September. In an interview on a microphone Here for informationMayor Michel LaFrance said it was a source of pride to welcome a global star inspired by the beauty of his city’s landscapes.