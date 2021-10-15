This weekend in Brussels the science of walking and visits to all floors

Trees do not hide the forest

Brussels is known for its small belt and automobile loop. But it’s not just the cars that surround the capital: it’s also the case of Swenis Forest. If it once extended to 4 base points, it is now south of the area bounded by this green blanket. This Sunday, October 17, you are invited to discover all its sides thanks to “Sonian Forest Day”, which puts our famous beech grove under the radar of pedestrians. In the program: approximately 70 activities, which you can do with your family, with your dog, bicycle or even in a horse-drawn cart. Several “basic camps” are planned at the entrance to the forest: Rouge-Cloître in Auderghem and Hippodrome d’Uccle-Boitsfort in Brussels, but also the Domaine Régional Solvay in La Hulpe, the park and arboretum in Tervueren or Espinette Central in Rhodes-Saint-Genius. And please respect the wishes of the organizers: choose active modes or public transport to get there.

Slower

Pedestrians are definitely spoiled (once not usual) this weekend in Brussels. Wear sneakers or walking shoes: This is the first version of “Slow Way Weekend.” The idea: “to highlight the slow roads.” Don’t worry: the ambition of the Brussels rally organizers is not to walk in the pedestrian zone. No: these crossroads and shortcuts activists and footpath activists will instead take you to secret corners of Brussels. About twenty activities are planned in Auderghem, Schaerbeek, Evere, Brussels-City, Uccle, Anderlecht, Boitsfort or Forest. You’ll walk on new bridges or historic walkways, on the cobblestones of old neighborhoods or on lawn gardens. It is enough to discover a small part of the 800 km of slow lanes in Brussels, which are closed to motorized traffic. And even snorkeling in the “forest bath”.

Little geniuses in white coats

Robotics, the environment, space, virtual reality…: the many vast areas where budding geniuses will immerse themselves this weekend at the third I Love Science Festival. Experiences, laboratories, events, exhibitions, workshops and conferences await them in Heysel. Among the suggested activities: making hand sanitizer out of kitchen waste, a space simulator chair, building an FM radio, programming a video game, posters, engraving puzzles, solar cycling, sorting waste from a smartphone, decoding tornadoes or flying drones. Let’s stress it, these are the two godmothers who will inspire your cat: Asma Bogtat (Ambassador of Science 2021, WATS), who works in the Microbiology Lab, and Karen Van Donenck (University Professor at University College London, Yonamore in Evolutionary Biology). that is great.

Learn to unlearn

“Un-Learning”: an intriguing topic for Archiweek’s third edition, this week dedicated to the architecture of Brussels. It was Office 51N4E that started it. For these architects, the idea is to forget what we know about architecture in order to rediscover the city. But also, due to the environmental crisis, we are ignorant of our way of living in order to create new habits. On these questions, you will be able to visit 20 locations selected for their characteristics regarding ownership, flexibility and gathering. Including Borse, Brussels Bear Project Factory, Infrabel Academy, Molinoist, Arc-en-Ciel School, Victoria Tower (formerly IBM), Woonbox modular social housing, Circularium, Centr’Al, Residence Palace, collegiate vegetable garden On the roof of a supermarket or even small gardens. These 20 locations can also be pedaled with the Pro Velo. Please note: Everything happens by reservation, covid required.

A little movie with your kids?

This weekend in Flagey, that it A very good program of short films Which awaits your groups from the age of 4 years. The Rikiki era of a movie session, it needs to be emphasized. This will be followed by “10 Wordless Little Nuggets for Toddlers, from the Anima Festival Competition, Café 2021”. He declares “many birds, and stars, and lynxes, and a good witch.” Our crush goes to us to “paper twins”Fading into Fade by Emmanuel Olivier and Antoine Patou. Go for it! (2pm at Flagey, 7.50/6€).

With your older children, you can also take a direction in Cinematek Where Anima builds a focus of 16 sessions (in progress) around stop motion. On October 16 at 3 p.m., It’s “Max & Co” that is with the sticker (5 / 2.50 euros). Social criticism over hoaxes at Bzz & Co, a fly bat factory. Where a mad scientist intervenes, a crooked boss, giant flies and teenage rescuers. Because it is never too early to shrug shoulders with the excesses of capitalism.