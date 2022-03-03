AEW Dynamite: Check out Tony Khan’s big announcement

Tony Khan wasted no time in making his big announcement during Dynamite on March 2.

In fact, Tony Khan opened the show and announced that he is the new owner of Ring of Honor. It’s no joke, he has become the new owner of ROH today. He now owns all the images but also the company’s logos and rights in addition to having a production team.

Tony Khan said he’s been a huge fan of ROH since the premiere and watched his first main event with Brian Danielson against Christopher Daniels. A main event that never had a real winner, so he set up a rematch between the two for the first game of the night.

ROH was currently on hiatus and wanted to return to screens in April 2022. We’ll have to be patient before we find out when and how Tony Khan will relaunch or use the ROH brand in the coming months. We must not forget that we learned yesterday that AEW was planning to launch a wrestling company on HBO Max, which could pioneer the future of ROH.

Tony Kahn’s announcement of Dynamite’s purchase of ROH:

Image credit: AEW



