Diverse and stimulating projects for DIFOLCO communications

2022 is off to a strong start Communications With the return of its loyal customers and the arrival of many new customers. The agency has already been pleased to highlight, through media relations, the Mount Banff Film Festival in QuebecQuebec Corporation Super Fitness Ball ClubIn addition to two music projects for the artistic agency chime.

March, which has just begun, continues in the same vein with diverse mandates from different backgrounds and targeting heterogeneous target audiences. This includes a marketing communications campaign Together, let’s defeat colon cancer subordinate Canadian Cancer Society.

For several months, the whole team has been working with Canadian Cancer Society In order to strengthen and enhance this prevention and awareness campaign. She is celebrating her fifth birthday. She chose to renew her image by creating a new signature that is brighter, more humane and accessible with the help of the new ambassadors in particular. It’s all backed by press relationships, an ad buying strategy, and then content creation and ads on social media. Contributing to the 360-degree awareness of the much-needed prevention campaign, as well as making a real impact in the fight against colon cancer, is at the heart of his motivation.

Projects keep flowing and It pursues its mission: to promote ideas, projects and passions that inspire and nurture them.