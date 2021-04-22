African American killed by police in USA

Washington | An African-American citizen was shot dead by police on Wednesday in North Carolina, becoming the last black person to be killed by law enforcement since an accident was announced on Tuesday. Police officer Derek Chauvin convicted of killing George Floyd.

Tommy Wooten, Pascotank County Sheriff, said during a press conference that Andrew Brown Jr. was “mortally wounded” by a police officer who came to present him with a search warrant in Elizabeth City, a small town in the southeastern US state.

According to local media, citing eyewitnesses, Andrew Brown was shot while driving away from the officers in his car.

He was 40 years old and father of 10, and he was not armed, local TV channel WAVY quoted his family as saying.

His death comes the day after the landmark ruling in the trial of police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of three counts, including the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The jubilation over his conviction announcement Tuesday afternoon was tinged with bitterness before The death of a black girl in Columbus, OhioLess than an hour before the verdict was announced.

Machia Bryant, 16, was killed by a police officer when it appeared to be attacking another person with a knife.

Sheriff Tommy Wuten on Wednesday pledged “transparency” about the events leading to the death of Andrew Brown Jr. in North Carolina.

Al-Sharif added that the pedestrian camera of the policeman who shot was working, and he said he had not seen the footage yet.

The investigation was assigned to the North Carolina Bureau of Investigation.