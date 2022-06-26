After La Pat’Patrouille, here is the new children’s series Vida the Vet

The Toronto production house behind the popular children’s cartoon series has become“patrol (paw patrol) It announced Thursday that it will be releasing a new show next year, also focused on animals, called Vet Vet.

Produced by Spin Master Entertainment, this cartoon will feature Vida, a 10-year-old veterinarian who spends her days treating forest creatures.

We’ll see her, for example, treating a fox with twisted claws, a turtle with an itchy toe or a tiger with a toothache.

Defuse the fear of doctors

One of the educational goals of the program is the transition to pre-school children The concept of personal health care explained in an interview with variety Jennifer Dodge, Head of Entertainment at Spin Master.

At the same time, we wanted to alleviate their concerns regarding their visits to the medical or dental clinic. she added.

Vet Vetunlike paw patrolIt will not use advanced animation techniques and will rely on a more traditional approach to drawing.

We wanted a beautiful color scheme and distinctive 2D animation to highlight the forest and all the animals Jennifer Dodge said.

in Canada, Vet Vet It will be broadcast from the end of 2023 on Treehouse TV as well as on the StackTV platform, which Prime Video subscribers can access.