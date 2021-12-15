‘After We Fell’ is coming to Netflix soon and here’s it

epic after He was a huge success with his first two films. Chapter III after we fell, It’s showing in theaters, and it’s finally coming to Netflix so we can listen to it in the comfort of our living room.

The love affair between Tessa and Harden is not over yet. We now know that the saga will not only have two more series, but a pre-episode as well as a “New Generation” type sequel.

• Read also: After: “Prequel” and the fifth season is in development and fans are going crazy

Simple Reminder: Movies after Inspired by the book series of the same name by Anna Todd. The series consists of five books: afterAnd after our collisionAnd After we fellAnd after happiness and finally, Before. This last title follows Hardin before he meets Tessa, and will soon be the first sequel adapted for the big screen.

Lots of details surfaced in the upcoming third chapter, and we’ve put them together for you.

So this is all we know about him After we fell:

What is the release date forAfter we fell?

After our release in theaters in September, now we know it After we fell It will arrive on Netflix at January 17 2022. looking forward!

Is there a trailer forAfter we fell?

Finally on July 15, 2021 the official trailer was revealed, which is absolutely incredible! We see Tessa and Harden having hot moments, but also intense bickering.

Their relationship will be tested like never before in this third movie!

Who will play in it? After we fell?

Of course, Hero Fiennes Tiffin reprises her role as Hardin Scott, just as Josephine Langford reprises Tessa Young.

• Read also: All you need to know about Hero Fiennes Tiffin starafter

Dylan Sprouse, who played Trevor in the second movie, won’t be returning, because his character isn’t there. After we fell.

In addition, Shane Paul McGhie had to leave the franchise, which is Chance Perdomo from sabrina’s creepy adventures, who took on the role of Landon.

• Read also: Representativeafter Announces that he is leaving the franchise

Several roles have changed actors: Stephen Moyer replaces Charlie Webber as Christian Vance, Ariel Kebbell replaces Candice King as Kimberly Vance, and Mira Sorvino replaces Selma Blair as Carol Young, Tessa’s mother.

Actor Carter Jenkins joins the cast as Robert, a waiter who takes care of Tessa.

What’s the storyAfter we fell?

According to the brief, while Tessa faces a major decision, she is revealing secrets about her and the Hardin family. When her life falls apart, she turns to Hardin, but Hardin is angry when he learns what Tessa is hiding from him.

New Movie!

These videos may interest you: