Air Canada opens advanced cold chain processing facilities at Toronto Pearson Cargo Center

“Today is a great day for Air Canada Cargo as it reaches another milestone in its development,” said Jason Perry, Vice President of Cargo, Air Canada. These advanced temperature-controlled facilities are unique to Air Canada and will support the continued growth of the Air Canada Cargo business, along with the entry into service of our cargo ship. This investment, and other subsequent investments, will allow us to better serve our customers and I am very excited about Air Canada Cargo’s prospects. »

The renovated facilities include about 2,800 square meters of temperature-controlled areas and a larger cold room, which perfectly adapts to the requirements of shipments that must respect the cold chain, such as medicines, fresh food and other perishable products. These upgrades are the first step in a multi-year facilities investment plan and are integrated with many of Air Canada Cargo’s infrastructure investment projects.

To contribute to Air Canada’s long-term carbon neutral goal, work also included installing energy-efficient equipment, such as thermal controllers that would constantly monitor conditions inside the building and only control the temperature as needed, to consume less energy. In addition, the cold room is equipped with high-speed folding doors to reduce energy loss during the entry and exit of personnel storing or removing goods there. The facilities are fully equipped with LED lighting which also reduces energy consumption.

About Air Canada and Air Canada Cargo

Air Canada is the national carrier of Canada, the country’s largest airline operating domestic and international services and a founding member of the Star Alliance, the world’s largest airline group. It is, in North America, the only international airline offering a full range of services to have received the four-star rating given by independent British research firm Skytrax and which in 2021 also awarded it the Best Ground and Air Staff in North America Awards, Best Ground and Cabin Crew fly to Canada, the best business class lounge in North America and the best carrier against COVID-19. Also in 2021, Air Canada was named the Best Airline in North America by the magazine global traveler For the third year in a row. In January 2021, Air Canada received APEX Diamond level certification for the Air Canada CleanCare+ biosecurity program, created to manage COVID-19. It is the only airline in Canada To reach the highest level in APEX. Air Canada has set a goal to be carbon neutral for all of its operations worldwide by 2050. For more information, visit aircanada.com/mediaFollow Air Canada on Twitter And LinkedInJoin Air Canada on FB.

The multi-award winning airline, Air Canada Cargo, is the world’s largest provider of air freight services. Canada By its ability to withstand freight. They are present in more than 50 countries and have their own resources in their centers in Montreal, TorontoAnd VancouverAnd ChicagoLondon and Frankfurt. As the Air Canada division of Air Canada, Air Canada Cargo provides reliable cargo capacity and connectivity to serve hundreds of destinations on six continents. It uses Air Canada’s domestic and international passenger flights, all cargo flights as well as its fleet of Boeing 767-300ER freighter and trucking services. For more information visit aircanada.com/cargo.

