Al-Kindi: Tonight’s match will be shown behind closed doors at Bell Center

The Montreal Canadiens will play their game Thursday night against the Philadelphia Flyers at the Bell Center behind closed doors.

The organization confirmed a few hours before the meeting that the Quebec government had asked the team to play a duel without supporters. Spectators will be asked to return home and ticket holders will be notified by email. They will also be entitled to a refund.

“Given the significant increase in COVID-19 cases in the region, Montreal Canadiens received a request from Public Health Quebec, late this afternoon, to hold tonight’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers in closed huis, without supporters at the Bell Center. We have accepted this request to ensure Health and Safety of our Supporters and Communities An update on Saturday’s game against the Boston Bruins will be provided tomorrow. [vendredi]The team said in a statement.

This decision relates only to the Thursday Night game and more information will be sent out soon regarding the following games. As for the future, the Canadian confirmed that fans will be able to reconnect to the Bale Center no later than January.

And the organization continued, noting the importance of vaccination, “We have received assurances that, starting from our matches in January, we will return to the scenario of partial capacity and we will be able to receive our supporters again.”

In the evening, Prime Minister Francois Legault announced at his much-anticipated press conference that the stands will be able to hold 50% of their maximum capacity from Monday.

He also indicated the cancellation of any sports tournaments or competitions scheduled for December 20.

In terms of capacity for sporting events this coming weekend, there may be last-minute changes, Quebec’s director of public health, Dr. Horacio Arruda, admitted. The latter specified that a risk assessment would be conducted very soon with the relevant regulators.

Habs are scheduled to host the Boston Bruins on Saturday. The day before, its Rocket de Laval subsidiary would compete against Bruins de Providence at Place Bell.

