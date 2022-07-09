File – 3 chronological sci-fi classics

1. | The Night of the Times by Rene Barjavel

Who among us does not know Barjavel except by name? Before everything night time Who made her known all over the world thanks to her characters from the past who brought us back the drama of Romeo and Juliet!

An expedition to Antarctica discoversPerplexed, the ruins of a city and a huge golden oval body contained within it a man and a womanTheir skulls are covered with golden helmets! Slowly but surely, we are learning more about these semi-alien touching as they discover the end of their civilization. Elijahthe woman and the first to wake up, Lost in a world you don’t know. It is clear that a scientist falls madly in love with this thin and curious woman through her story…

Time travel is very special here because it is based on international TV channels! Indeed, when Ilya wakes up, she “transports” the humans of our time through a television epic. Every family has the opportunity to go back in time, thousands of years back to think about the fall of a very advanced civilization, Gondawa. ! A clever combination between the fall of Atlantis and the fall of Rome !

In the background of this novel, Elijah recalls her first and only love, Baokan, and that love still carries her and drives her to poison herself to avoid living with the man who should become her husband and who was in the capsule with him. to her. Barjavel manages to beautifully portray the ordeal and rebellion of a woman in the face of a situation that tears her apart. (Especially since her breakup with her former love is still new to her who slept 90,000 years ago.)

night time It is classic science fiction, temporary or not. A real nugget that hasn’t aged a bit!