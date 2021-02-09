Alouettes takes inspiration from the Buccaneers defense

Last week, General Manager Danny Maciosia expressed a desire to improve the team’s defense and took a few steps in this direction with six contracts.

Chris Ackee, Woody Barron, and Patrick Levels, who were in Montreal in 2019, brought back.

Ex-Eskimos boss chose Almondo Sewell and Nick Usher in Edmonton, as well as signing a contract with Michael Wakefield, who had just spent three years in Ottawa.

In allusion to the dominance of the defensive line of Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Maciocia once again stressed the importance of being able to pressure opposing midfielders. He believes the four defensive line men under the contract will help improve Aloyte in this aspect of the game.

Maciocia was particularly eloquent in the case of Edmonton alumni.

Sewell had 60 bags in nine seasons, which is an impressive total for an intervention. Recruited to CFL All-Star six times in nine seasons.

A man like Sewell said, “I don’t know how teams will stop him with a center or goalkeeper.” You have to pass it on, otherwise it will spend a lot of time in the background.

But the really unique person, who can conquer you with his speed, who is able to assert himself physically and who plays each game as if it were the last, is Nick Usher.

It is a dynamic player. He is the most admired player in the Canadian League.

Asher, who turned 26, has shown good progress in 2019 in his second year in the Canadian Football League. He had 36 treatments and 6 bags.

He signed a contract with Las Vegas Raiders but was unable to get justice due to the injury. Raiders used him as a line and back captain due to his speed.

Chris Ackee is the only Canadian among the players signed on Tuesday.

A versatile full-back, Ackie might have to wear great defensive captain shoes. Hénoc Muamba is currently a free agent and it seems unlikely that he will return.

Patrick Levels, who was a revelation in 2019, is also back when he takes over from Chip Cox’s line of defense. The levels had 86 interventions, second in the team behind Moamba.