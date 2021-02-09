Frank Vandenbroucke is ready to revise the benchmark 800 cases per day

In order to start easing health measures, authorities last December set thresholds that must be reached: 800 injuries per day for at least three weeks and 75 hospitalizations per day for one week. But this Tuesday federal Health Secretary Frank Vandenbroek appears to be considering reviewing (slightly) these thresholds, as vaccination helps.

In fact, there are currently an average of 2,212.4 daily infections in the country. No. in a slight decrease. On average, 121 people are hospitalized every day. The numbers tend to stabilize for several days. This is what Yves van Lethem said Tuesday at a press conference. “The virus has not changed its infection and we are still standing. The plateau continues: it does not increase or decrease.” He said on Tuesday.

A glimmer of hope ?

Hence, recession appears to be slow to operate. We are still far from the thresholds required to start thinking of a real relaxation of sanitary measures.

But Frank Vandenbroek said so on Tuesday “Perhaps we could consider reviewing the threshold of 800 injuries per day. But I remain convinced that the threshold of 75 daily hospitalizations remains an important safety measure.”