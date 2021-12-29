December 27-29: Trogi, just the end of the world and the cow

Between New Year’s Eve and New Year’s, the stomach may be tired. ICI Télé comes to your rescue with a selection of films to help you relax!

1981 by Riccardo Troggi Photo: Alliance Vivafilm



Monday 27, Tuesday 28 and Wednesday 29: Look in the rear view mirror

It’s the triple! meet in front 1981And 1987 And 1991By Riccardo Troggi, savor every day at 7:30pm one of the irresistible parts of the director’s autobiography, as he was an 11-year-old boy, a 17-year-old teenager, and another 21-year-old. A student in Italy, he is still played by Jean-Carl Boucher.

The drooling humor that no one (his family, friends, Quebec, and of course himself!) escapes from, tenderness, a sense of observation hits the target: the journey is nostalgic as it is funny, in short perfect for resuming powers.

Natalie Bay and Gaspard Ulliel in “Just the End of the World” by Xavier Dolan Photo: Shayne Laverdière / Sons of Manual



Monday 27 : we argue but as a family

Grand Prix winner of the Cannes Film Festival 2016, Just the end of the world Not just a superstar cast (Marion Cotillard, Natalie Bay, Léa Seydoux, Vincent Cassel, Gaspard Ulliel) or even a successful adaptation of a play by Jean-Luc Lagars.

It’s also an intensely closed door, in a family home where the reunion is filmed in Xavier Dolan’s usual racy and edgy style, where skin-deep emotion ebbed into a dramatic escalation and a unique and powerful look at the irrepressible. The love that lives in all of us.

The Cow by Muhammad Hamidi Photo: Seville Films



Mardi 28 We take a man and his cow

massive popular success, a cowThe second achievement of Mohamed Hamidi, he has everything that tempts him:

Tonic and clear theatre, good humor and undeniable human warmth, a story in the form of an impeccable tale of reconciliation, general frankness and kindness, an irresistible interpretation of Fattah Bou Ahmed. All this revolves around the simple story of an Algerian peasant crossing France on foot with a cow to participate in the Salon of Agriculture in Paris? Yes, all of that. this is good.

happy Holidays!