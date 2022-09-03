WoMen in Science: A video game about women in science

How many female scientists can you name? That’s the question that started four years of indie game development for Quebec studio Luana Games.

(Image credit: Luana Games)

Women in science It is a farm simulation game that includes science and robotics! The game draws inspiration from games like Stardew Valley, Harvest Moon, and other genres of genre classics. In WoMen in Science, you will have to create and manage your own farm using science to solve your problems. You will also be able to meet scientific women such as Marie Curie and Grace Hopper.

The new Quebec game that will be available on Steam will allow you to do this:

Grow plants and discover their uses

farm animal farming

Discover mysterious artifacts

Play science games

Learn the basics of programming

Choose your city’s celebrations and projects

Building drones and robots

Build your own farm

The game, of course, offers all the mechanics of a typical farm simulator: farming, harvesting, animal husbandry, building, crafting and making friends. But always scientifically: plants have effects on their neighbors, and sometimes on certain genetic traits. You can build drones and robots to help you. The NPCs are inspired by real scientists. Museum antiques are full of scientific tales. The skills to unlock are references to electronics and chemistry. One of the four mini-games will teach you the basics of programming.

