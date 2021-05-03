Amazon Prime: The historical movie “Tomiris” will soon be available in France?

In the United States and Canada, Amazon Prime offers the movie Tomiris. But at the moment, this is not available in France.





Will we be seeing Tomiris in France soon on Amazon Prime? That is the big question. For now, this great H.Available on the platform in the US and Canada. But at the moment, Europe has no right to do so. We tell you more.

Tomiris: A touching movie

You definitely haven’t heard of it before. However, this movie dates back to 2019. This was filmed in Kazakhstan. But what is the story? Quite simply, the fate of a woman, Tomiris. She is destined to become the Queen of the Great Steppe. But on top of that, it’s a formidable fighter.

In the movie, It faces many powerful enemies And life experiences. All this to reclaim the throne and his kingdom. She has survived the carnage that wiped out her loved ones and family and decides that she will continue her pursuit.

The reconstruction is just amazing. We can’t say anything about it. But if this story is taken from real events, Some question its authenticity. The script is based on the writings of Herodotus but of course it was envisioned to make an amazing Amazon Prime movie.

Despite everything, it’s personality Tomiris has greatly inspired generations. A strong feminist personality who won’t stop at anything. She becomes a little heroine of all little girls who dream of power and freedom. So this adaptation is rather faithful.

But at the moment, it is not available in France on Amazon Prime. You know her, The French catalog is always different From other countries. Unfortunately we don’t have the same movies available sometimes.

Amazon boss: Tomiris soon in France?

Though This movie has been translated into ten different languages So much so, that he achieved such a colossal success. But not on Amazon Prime yet. It has to be said that the production was absolutely amazing with a budget of 6.5 million dollars. Big budget!

In addition, the film has won many awards for its beauty. The director won Hence the Canal + Award for Best Feature Film. It must be said that this reconstruction was very common. Tomiris is known to have ended many periods of the Persian Empire’s rule.

So when we talk about it this way, we really want to see this story on the big screen. But right now, The movie is not ready for arrival In the Amazon Prime catalog. It must be said that there are a lot of movies to enter on the platform.

But lo You have a chance to see it on DVD While you wait for Amazon Prime, don’t hesitate, it’s a great cinema moment. Especially since Tomiris changes a little bit of everything that we can usually see. A little more to achieve and sumptuous decorations.

