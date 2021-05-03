Canadian Maple Leaves | The watch club is coming to the Bell Center

The Canadian will find himself in tough competition Monday night at the Bell Center.

Richard Lappe

Journalism

The Toronto Maple Leaves team comes with their five-game winning streak, as does their all-star Austin Matthews, who leads the National Hockey League with a total of 38 goals.

By the way, the Leeves striker star has scored in 13 of his team’s last 17 matches, which is far from bad, we all agree.

Teammate Nick Folinho explained on Monday morning: “The most impressive thing with him is how well prepared he is, whether for matches or training. He’s still working on his game and it’s great to see him go.”

It might not be a pleasure for the Canadian, who will be meeting Matthews & The Leaves Monday night, but also the date of two more games this week, Thursday in Toronto and Saturday night at the Bell Center.

Perhaps the time is a good reminder that if the trend continues, there will be a streak between these two teams in the first knockout round.

“We’re going to focus on Monday night’s game for the time being,” said coach Sheldon Keefe. Then we will have to play the Canadians two more times this week and we won’t start looking any further. ”

Jack Campbell, the 29-year-old goalkeeper who spent most of his career in the high ranks, will return to Leaves on Monday night at the Bell Center. His fairy tale continues, as he turns 15-2-1 this season.