The return of the Drummondville Putin Festival | news | exhibition

FouKi, Bleu Jeans Bleu, Marjo and Marie-Mai are on display at the event to be held at the Marcel-Dionne Center site in Drummondville. Tickets on sale today are limited to 1,500 tickets in the evening due to health measures.

In order to allow more citizens to experience the energy of the festival, the organizers will broadcast a special evening program on Saturday 4 September on radio stations Énergie and Rouge in Drummondville. Local listeners will be able to hear live performances by the artists.

“In the living room, around the fireplace or on the patio, this will be an opportunity to experience the atmosphere of the festival at home with a good poutine! Trois convention singer and event general manager, Simone Proulx, explains that offering this entertainment free to the people of our region is a source of great pride for us and a priority in a pandemic .

Etienne Cope Emma Picot, Robert Robert, Valence, Sophia Bell, Gros Bonnet, Les Shirley, and Sarah Dufour are the other performers on the event programme, which will also welcome three “Boutines” to satisfy the festival’s “salty tooth”-goers.

Le Canadien, of Notre-Dame-Du-Bon-Conseil, and Camion Voltigeurs, of Sainte-Thérèse and Bacon Truck, will be on hand in Terrebonne to serve up tempting variations of the classic sauce.

Information and tickets (costs $29 per evening): Festivaldelapoutine.com.