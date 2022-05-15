Max Domy sends Bruins on vacation

Max Domy looked like a real champion on Saturday in Rallye, as he racked up three points in the Carolina Hurricanes’ 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins in the seventh and final game of the first round series.

The Montreal Canadiens began their evening work towards the end of the first period, when he received a relay from Jacob Slavin near Jeremy Swayman’s network, before feeding Tiofu Teravainen, who only had to forward the disc.

However, Domi was particularly distinguished in the middle of the engagement. He first collected a puck disc near the Bruins’ net, before placing it behind Swayman. A few minutes later, Teravainen returned the favor to Domi, helping to score his second goal of the match.

“We found ways to score and we took advantage of our chances,” Domy said in a press conference after the match. I was just the lucky guy who was in the right place and at the right time to score the three goals.”

The 27-year-old managed that performance despite being the fourth lowest striker to be used by coach Rod Bringmore, who has been on the ice for 12:55.

Domi, who only had two points in six matches prior to this duel, finally completed his streak with five points.

“Everyone was tough,” Bringmore said. Our best players played very well. It’s hard to find a player who hasn’t played well. Everything went well today [samedi]This is from the beginning until the last 20 seconds.

Too little too late

The Bruins stars were pretty aggressively handcuffed in this end game.

Jake Debrosk scored the first goal for the visitors at the beginning of the second half. David Pasternak also beat Ante Ranta, with just over 20 seconds remaining in normal time. They attempted the final attack after that, but Ranta and the hurricanes closed the door.

The masked man also saved 27 out of 29 opposing shots in the victory, while Swayman lost three times in 31 attempts.

The Hurricanes will know who their next opponent will be on Sunday, who will face the winner of the seventh and final game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers.