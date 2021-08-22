Jennifer Lopez, 52, flaunts her abs in concrete and shocks the web

Jennifer Lopez is still talking about her singer revealed on Instagram photos of her in full shoot. And you’ll see it’s great.

Jennifer Lopez, 52 yearsAfter his recent posts on social networks, he did not leave anyone indifferent. This Friday, August 20, 2021 with subtitles Jenny from the building. Share three screenshots on Instagram. In these photos, we discover them during filming. She wears a beige suit set and a cropped shirt of the same color under her jacket.

A surgical option highlighted her flat stomach and His outstanding muscles. And we must admit, it is quite impressive. I liked pictures on the web more than 2 million people in a few days. Explaining these photos, Jennifer Lopez mentioned the broadcast platform Netflix, to think that the star is preparing for a new project.

J-Lo, a woman who never ages

We can say whatever we want, we have to admit that Jennifer Lopez doesn’t age and keep it up dream structure. Passionate about sports, she takes care of her body and the results are there. A few days ago, for her birthday, which she celebrated on July 23 on a yacht with her lover Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez showed up in a bikini, revealing her muscular legs and hyper-tensioned body. Enough to leave us speechless.

