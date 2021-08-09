Swedish goalkeeper Anders Nilsson decided to retire. This is what he stated on his Instagram account today.

Good luck in retirement, Anders! pic.twitter.com/pTU4Af69SR – Ottawa Senators August 8, 2021

Anders Nelson, formerly Tweet embed Tendy, an advocate for equality, has announced his retirement from Tweet embed Nelson is a kind, compassionate, insightful and sympathetic man. I wish him success in his life away from the ice rink. pic.twitter.com/cvCmfjYmc2 – SabresBuzz (@SabresBuzz) August 8, 2021

At just 31 years old, Nelson was suffering from chronic head and neck pain from a concussion. So he and his family made a decision that it was time to quit hockey. Because tsey, there is still life after retirement…

The Swede played 161 matches in the National Hockey League. He has dressed as New Yorkers, Edmonton Oilers, St. Louis Blues, Buffalo Sabers, Vancouver Canucks, and Ottawa Senators. He maintained 3.06 goals against the average and 0.907 on average.

At the end of 2020, he and Marianne Gaboric traded Senators to Lightning for Braydon Coburn, Cédric Paquette, and 2022 in the second round. However, Nelson did not wear a Tampa Bay uniform. So his name is not found in the cup.

