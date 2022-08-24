MLB: The Blue Jays have fun at Fenway Park against the Red Sox

Tuesday, August 23, 2022. 11:58 pm

BOSTON – Jackie Bradley Jr. doubled and scored in the third inning of eight rounds as the Toronto Blue Jays easily defeated the Boston Red Sox 9-3 on Tuesday night.

George Springer had two hits and three RBIs when he returned to the lineup as the designated hitter. The Blue Jays (66-55) claimed their fifth win in their last six games and kept the Tampa Bay Rays on track in their search for the U.S. playoffs.

Ross Stripling (6-3) had another strong night as he gave up just one run and six strokes in six rounds on the hill in favor of Toronto. Stripling said he enjoyed being a player the team could count on at the end of the season.

“I’ve had a few good years,” he said, “but I don’t think I was a player the team could really count on or that big things were expected in the play-off round.” It’s fun being on the hill all five days because every win counts. »

Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider said the team is currently riding the wave of starting bowlers.

“They insist on throwing them well and it will start from there. I think it allows the attacker to do what it can do.”

The Red Sox (60-63) have lost four of their last five games.

Red Sox player Josh Winkowski (5-7) only ruled two and three innings, allowing six runs, six hits and two walks. He has allowed 12 rounds in seven and two thirds in his last two games.

The start of the game was delayed by an hour due to thunderstorms in the Boston area.

That didn’t fall off the bat for the Blue Jays, who started the day with a team average of 262, Top Americans.

Kiké Hernandez’s single gave the Red Sox a 1-0 lead in the second half. Things escalated quickly after that.

On his first appearance at Fenway Park as a competitor, Bradley slammed a double down the left to open the third inning. Red Sox left player Tommy Pham was injured in the play trying to grab a wall. Pham left the match due to back spasms.

Winckowski has two straight games, but Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Drawn in the match by doubling one game.

Alejandro Kirk walked in and Tuscar Hernandez doubled to give the Blue Jays a 2-1 lead. Singles Bo Bichette to load bases before Winckowski Matt Chapman walks in.

Coming to rest, Austin Davis let loose a single by Cavan Biggio. Then Bradley hit the lanes again as he walked.

Davis looked like he could finish the inning when Springer made a short fly to the right, but Rob Rifsneider missed the slip and emptied the bases to extend the lead to 8-1.