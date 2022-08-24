The last trial elections before the midterm legislative elections

(New York) Inflation, crime, abortion.. Tuesday’s vote in a hotly contested US region will be the last chance for Democrats and Republicans to draw the pulse of voters on these social issues, before legislative elections in November.

Voters in central New York state have been called to the polls to choose their new elected representative in Congress, to replace the current incumbent, Democrat Antonio Delgado.

Unlike New York City, which is famous for being comfortably in Democratic hands, this rural area is much more competitive: In its last three presidential elections, it has voted like the rest of the country. Joe Biden in 2020, Donald Trump in 2016 and Barack Obama in 2012.

This election is one of the first court ballots since the US Supreme Court struck down the federal right of an American woman to have an abortion two months ago, almost to this day.

Pat Ryan, the Democrat vying for the seat, sought to turn the election into a referendum for or against New York women’s right to abortion, accusing his Republican opponent, Mark Molinaro, of being “too radical on women’s rights issues.” “.

Conservatives campaigned on issues of inflation and crime, themes that the Republican Party relays across the country.

“Those in power are watching this election closely and spending huge sums to win it because they see it as a referendum on its merits,” he said in a statement.

During the midterm elections on November 8, Americans will be called to renew the 435 seats in the House of Representatives, a third of the Senate and nearly thirty states.