Apple will allow its users to repair their iPhone themselves

Apple will give its users the opportunity to repair their smartphones and some computers themselves, an unexpected concession from the tech giant, known for its highly closed ecosystem of hardware and software.

The online store, called Self-Service Repair, will buy more than 200 parts and useful tools for the most common problems with the latest iPhone (12 and 13) lines, such as faulty batteries or screens, following a statement.

The apple brand has long restricted repairs to its technicians in its stores – at the counter called “The Genius Bar” – and some authorized dealers, but wait times and prices are generally high.

This hallmark of Apple and accusations of planned obsolescence draw regular criticism about the durability of its devices.

Reaction on Twitter to iFixit, a website that presents itself as a guide to fixing all kinds of objects, “We didn’t think we’d see that one day.”

What Apple offers “isn’t perfect, but we’re glad they finally acknowledged what we’ve always known: Everyone is smart enough to fix an iPhone.”

The new service will be launched in the United States in early 2022, before extending to other countries in the year, and will soon include, in addition to smartphones, computers with the M1 chip manufactured by Apple.

“Customers are thus joined by more than 5,000 approved suppliers and 2,800 independent repairers who have access to parts, tools, and manuals,” the California Group identifies.

“Over the past three years, we have doubled the number of accessible places,” Jeff Williams, COO of the statement said.

The decision comes as Apple is regularly criticized by companies and authorities for keeping a close eye on its physical and intangible ecosystem. For example, compatibility issues with devices from other brands strongly encourage consumers to stay in the apple realm.

And on the iPhone, the third-party mobile apps are closely supervised by Apple’s operating system, which must go through the App Store (the download platform).