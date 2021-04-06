CN moved with record amounts of pills in March

The Canadian National Railways said on Monday it transported a historic quantity of Canadian grain in March, setting a record for the thirteenth consecutive month despite tough conditions.

Montreal Rail said it transported 2.95 million tons of grain from western Canada in March, beating its previous record of 2.74 million tons in the same month last year.

This represents an increase of 8.8% in one year and 19% compared to the three-year average of 2.47 million tons.

Canada’s largest railway says it transported 8.2 million tons of grain in the first quarter, despite extreme temperatures across much of its network in February.

This is an increase from the first-quarter record of 7 million tons in 2017 and 25% over the three-year average of 6.5 million tons.

CN says it has transported 22.7 million tons of Canadian grain so far in the 2020-21 crop season, 19% more than the record 19.1 million tons transported another two years ago.

“Since the start of 2021, Canadian grain producers and all of our supply chain partners have worked closely with CN Rail to transport record quantities of grain despite the epidemic and the extremely harsh weather conditions we had to deal with. Coping in February,” James Kearns stated, CNN’s Senior Vice President of Rail Transportation Supply Chain in a statement.

Direct containerized grain shipments from western Canada also registered a record high, approaching 800,000 metric tons since the start of the crop season, in addition to the quantities shipped from eastern Canada.