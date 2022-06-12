Assault on the Capitol | Enough Evidence to Charge Trump, Says Jan. 6 Commission

(Washington) Members of the House committee tasked with investigating the January 6, 2021 riots said they have gathered enough evidence for the Federal Department of Justice to consider charges against former President Donald Trump.

“I would like to see the Department of Justice investigate all credible allegations of criminal activity by Donald Trump,” said Democratic Representative Adam Schiff, a member of the committee. He did some things aimed at invalidating the election results and I didn’t see anything to show that the district was investigating. »

The commission held its first hearings last week. Each member detailed the defeated president’s efforts to invalidate the results of the November 2020 poll that saw Democrat Joe Biden win.

New evidence will be revealed next week. They can demonstrate how Donald Trump and his advisers made a “tremendous effort” to spread false information and pressure the Department of Justice to adopt his bad thesis.

Members said Sunday that the most important hearing will be when Attorney General Merrick Garland, who must ultimately decide whether to prosecute Mr. Trump, will attend. There is no doubt in their minds that the evidence is sufficient.

When the Department of Justice is collecting evidence, they have to make a decision about it. Can he prove it beyond a reasonable doubt before the jury [l’ancien] The president or someone else guilty? Mr. Schiff argues. We should investigate the credible evidence that exists, in my opinion. »

Democratic Representative Jimmy Raskin said he had no intention of intimidating Garland, but noted that the committee had already made legal arguments showing Trump repeatedly violated criminal law.

“He’s aware. His employees are aware. Federal prosecutors know. He said they know what’s at stake. They’re paying attention to historical precedents and facts.”

Mr. Garland has not specified what he intends to do in the near future, which seems complicated. Mr. Trump has publicly hinted that he intends to run again in 2024. “We will follow the facts where they lead us,” the attorney general told students at Harvard University in May.

In March, a federal judge in California found it “likely” that the former president had broken the law by seeking to nullify the November 2020 election result. Donald Trump has always denied the facts.