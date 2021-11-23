(Washington) The parliamentary committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill by Donald Trump supporters on Monday issued five new subpoenas for relatives of the former president.

The new slate includes Roger Stone, a longtime friend of Donald Trump, and Alex Jones, a notorious American far-right conspirator, both directly involved in the Jan. 6 rally in which the former Republican president addressed thousands of supporters, throwing unfounded criticism over the election. “stole” from him.

Democratic Representative-elect Benny Thompson, the committee’s chair, said in a statement that the parliamentary inquiry “seeks information on the rallies and march that followed the Capitol and that deteriorated with the attack on the Capitol by a violent mob.”

“We need to know who organized, prepared, paid for, and received the money in connection with these events and what kinds of communications the organizers had with officials from the White House and Congress,” he added.

Five people were killed during or shortly after the attack on Congress, including a police officer and a protester who was killed by an officer inside the building.

According to the House of Representatives Parliamentary Committee, Roger Stone was scheduled to speak on stage that day.

Condamné pour « parjure » dans le cadre de l’enquête sur l’ingérence russe dans la présidantielle américaine de 2016, M. Stone, ex-conseiller politique de Donald Trump, a été gracié par le milliardaire républicain justequitte avant Energy.

For his part, Alex Jones, founder of the far-right website Infowars, was to take part in organizing a rally on January 6 and appears to be aware of Donald Trump’s plans for the demonstration, confirms the committee in communication.

Jacqueline Martin’s photo, archive-linked press Alex Jones

The House Special Committee, made up of a large majority of elected Democrats, has questioned more than 150 people and is seeking to publish its results before the midterm elections within a year. Republicans are already well positioned to regain control of the House of Representatives in this election, which will allow them to bury his work.

So far, Donald Trump’s former advisers have not responded to the summons. Steve Bannon was considered one of the architects of his 2016 victory, even “refusing to cooperate”, until he was charged with “obstructing the work of Congress.” He has pleaded “not guilty” and faces between 30 days and one year in prison on each count.