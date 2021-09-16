Auvergne Rhone-Alpes. Air Canada’s Lyon-Montreal service is back this winter

“We have been thinking about the date of September 7, 2021 for several weeks. We have been counting the days, after going through very difficult months”, said Jean-François Rodin.

Since September 7, all vaccinated travelers (except India and Morocco) have been allowed to enter Canada, without quarantine. Immediate Result: Airlines have revised their forecasts and Air Canada, through the voice of its Managing Director France Jean Francois Rodin, announces to our colleagues that turmag That the Montreal-Lyon Saint-Exupéry line will be back with an update.

Three flights per week starting December 11

Good news for Lyon airport. Canada’s national carrier plans to reactivate this route to Lyon from its base in Montreal, Pierre Elliott Trudeau on December 11, 2021.

Three flights per week will be operated by the Airbus A330-300 three-class aircraft. Lyon-Montreal is scheduled to land on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 1:00 p.m. to land at 3:20 p.m. on Quebec soil.

Montreal-Lyon are Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays (7:15 p.m. to 8:20 a.m. the next day). On this route, Air Canada competes with Air Transat, which is supposed to return in 2022.

In parallel with Lyon and Montreal, the link between Paris and Montreal, with 13 weekly flights, is almost back to normal. The director also announced the return of the Fort-de-France-Montreal (October 30) and Pointe-à-Pitre-Montreal (October 31) flights while the Toulouse-Montreal project, tentatively scheduled for June 5, 2020, “will be launched”, until If there is no date yet.

Remember that to travel to Canada, French people must be vaccinated double (Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Janssen) at least 14 days before entry and submit a negative PCR test less than 72 hours ( See terms ). Downloading the ArriveCan app is mandatory.