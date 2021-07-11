Avalanche in Florida: Body of second Canadian found at site

Global Affairs Canada reported, Saturday evening, that the body of another Canadian was found at the site of the building that collapsed on June 24 in Surfside, Florida.

Global Affairs Canada can confirm that the remains of two Canadian nationals were found at the site. “Two other Canadian citizens are still missing,” department spokesman Grantley Franklin said in an evening email to QMI.

“Our thoughts are with the families and friends who lost a loved one in the building collapse in Surfside, Florida. We wish a speedy recovery to those injured.”

France Press agency

Consular officials in Miami are also on site to provide assistance to the families of deceased and missing Canadians.

“We stand ready to provide consular assistance to Canadian citizens, if needed,” Global Affairs Canada said.

The first Canadian victim, Ingrid Ainsworth, 66, was found Monday under the rubble of the building. The victim was based in Montreal and lives in Florida with her Australian-born husband, 68-year-old Zvi Ainsworth, who also lost his life in the tragedy.